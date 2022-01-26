LA columnist feels wrath of St. Louisans after calling town 'dump of city'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stan Kroenke may be one of the most hated men in St. Louis but this other guy just landed on the list as well: LA Times Columnist Dylan Hernandez.
He is catching a lot of heat for calling the Gateway to the West a dump. Hernandez said he was upset that the rams don't have the best fanbase in Los Angeles.
He wrote in part:
There’s a generation of Angelenos that view the Rams as Los Angeles’ team and Los Angeles’ team only, rather than a refugee from a dump of a city in the Midwest.
Since the article hit the internet, the writers' mentions have been filled with St. Louisans standing up for their city.
The timing of the column comes days after Los Angeles made international headlines about boxes of litter scattered across train tracks and a string of robberies.
Hernandez later tweeted yesterday that his job is to report the news not make it.
