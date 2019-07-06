ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local family was given the gift of independence just days after the Fourth of July.
Saturday, Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda rewarded a single mother and her four daughters with a home in Midtown.
Thanks to Warner’s “First Things First Foundation” and a partnership with Aaron’s, Inc., U-Haul and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, the home came fully furnished and move-in ready.
"It represents families who have been in a struggle, who have worked their butts off to get to this point and they can't wait to have a place to call home and a place for a mom and dad to say this is your new home," Kurt Warner said.
The owner, a single mother who immigrated from Somalia and is a survivor of domestic abuse, didn’t want her family shown on camera, but said she was extremely grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime gift.
Through the “Homes for the Holidays” program, the "Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation" rewards unsuspecting first-time homeowners by working with corporate partners to fill houses with everything they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.