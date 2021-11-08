UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Kurt Warner was back in St. Louis Monday for the public screening of the movie about his journey to the NFL.
The move is called 'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story', and it premiered Monday night at the Tivoli Theater in University City. It will be released to the public on Christmas Day.
Kurt and Brenda Warner were at the screening and they hope the message of keeping faith through adversity will resonate with everyone.
"I do think its a tremendous message for where a lot of people find themselves right now. You gotta keep fighting, you gotta keep pushing, and there is something else out there if you continue to chase after it," Kurt Warner said.
Kurt and Brenda say everyone will be able to relate to film, even non-sports fans.
