Kurt, Brenda Warner furnish new home for Alton family

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Alton, Illinois family is on cloud nine after Rams hall-of-fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda furnished their new home.
The Warners also helped with the ribbon cutting for Natasha Krikelas and her two kids, who had their home recently completed through Habitat for Humanity. The Warner's First Things First Foundation helped provide furniture for the new home.
"When I first walked in, my mind was blown, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's just great," said Krikelas.
The family received couches, beds, a washer and a dryer. The Warners even threw in a Nintendo Switch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.