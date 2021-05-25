EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A 30-year-old Illinois man who created a Facebook group to track sexual predators was charged with trying to detain a man in early January.
Thirty-year-old Kyle Swanson, of Illinois, was indicted on unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice, and assault charges in connection to his involvement with the KTS Predators Hunters Organization. The independent group uploads videos of people confronting suspected pedophiles during their “sting operations” on their social media accounts.
Charging documents state Swanson entered a man’s car on Jan. 12 under a false pretense, tried to detain him while threatening to hit him. Officials said he also asked people to erase evidence of a phone.
“Having a citizenry that is observant of suspicious behavior and criminal activity is important, but citizens must utilize the existing law enforcement channels to ensure that true justice is pursued, where criminals are caught and exposed but with sufficient evidence that can hold up in a court of law and sustain a conviction, all the while respecting each individual’s right to presumed innocence under our Constitutional system,” said Madison County States Attorney Thomas Haines.
According to the KTS Predators Hunter website, Swanson started his “mission” after a friend confiding in him that someone was harassing her online. His bond is set at $40,000. No additional information has been released.
