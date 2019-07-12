ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than 2,000 donors are expected to participate in KSHE 95 FM's Summer Blood Drive this week.
The two-day event will be held in nine locations. The drive lasts until 6:00 p.m. Friday, and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
Those who donate will receive a limited-edition KSHE T-shirt. They will also be entered to win a pair of tickets to see Alice Cooper & Halestorm.
For more information, click here.
