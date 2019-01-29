ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As many St. Louisans furiously watched the Los Angeles Rams defeat the New Orleans Saints to land in the Super Bowl, a local business decided to poke fun at the team's owner.
STL Preztel Boys announced a deal aimed to lift local's spirits after learning that the Rams will be heading to the Super Bowl to face the Patriots Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said they will roll out a large football-themed pretzel that spells out 'Kroenke Sucks' with a large side of cheese dip. The deal will cost about $24.
In 2016, locals watched their football franchise walk out the door for a second time in 28 years as NFL owners voted to let the Rams relocated to Los Angele.
The post has received over 700 likes and has been shared almost 500 times on Facebook.
For more information, contact the restaurant at 314-835-9698.
