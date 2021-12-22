ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A $513 million check from the Rams lawsuit will go into a holding account Friday.
Stan Kroenke and the NFL are hours away from paying up in the lawsuit settlement. How the money will be divided up is yet to be determined, officials said.
