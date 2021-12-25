ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A $ 513 million check from the Rams lawsuit went into a holding account Friday.
The four-year dispute is coming to a close after a settlement came down last month. The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team's relocation to Los Angeles.
Roughly $227 million will go towards legal fees while $513 million will go to St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority. Those who hoped Kroenke and the NFL's back door dealings would be revealed in open court will be left disappointed. According to the settlement agreement, those details and notes related to the Ram's moves were ordered to be destroyed.
State Rep. Ron Hicks believes the money should be invested into the town.
"There should be a way to invest this money for the city, that's what this is about," Hicks said. "The city won something there, whether we're happy the way the settlement worked out or not, the city won so now let's invest it and get a win-win out of it."
How the money will be spent locally will be revealed later.
