OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The brother of Kristen Whitted spoke out Thursday, calling her a devoted mother, grandmother and very "family-oriented woman."

Whitted was killed while she was driving on Interstate 170 near Olive Monday afternoon. Police said occupants of two other vehicles, also driving on I-170, were exchanging gunfire. Whitted was caught in the crossfire. She was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where she later died. Police said they had received 911 calls about the two cars, driving recklessly and exchanging gunfire so officers were able to arrive at the scene fast to attempt to render aid.

Fred Whitted said his sister was on her way to meet a friend to go on a walk in the Forest Park. The friend - Whitted said - called her family when she didn't show.

Kristen Whitted was the oldest of four children. She was a mother of two and a grandmother. She was an IT specialist. She was enrolled in online classes, getting her Master's Degree in Computer Science. "She was taking Arabic for no other reason than to be an interesting person," her brother said.

"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right ... This ripped my family apart. I don't know if it was gang related. I don't know if it was road rage. But what I do know is this family standing up here is never going to be the same."

Whitted said the violence in St. Louis needs to change, saying while tragedy struck his family, it could have been any family..

"Are we getting to the point where you have to make a conscious decision between going to the grocery store and your life. That's what we're talking about right now ... Bullets do not have an identity. You're shooting innocent victims."

"This is one of the reasons I had to get out of this city, the random acts of violence," Whitted said, frustratingly saying the city seems to "want to" fulfill it's "negative stereotypes."

Fred is a community activist, working on social justice issues in Omaha.

"I wasn't a trouble maker. Nobody in my family is a troublemaker. We graduated college. We're not from the streets. We don't claim to be. Help us find who did this to my sister."

"We just appreciate all the love and support we have received over the last few days," Whitted said. "Keep my sister's memory going. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

Major Case Squad detectives said they assigned 20 investigators to the case and have followed up on more than 50 leads that have come from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.