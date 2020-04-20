ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson discussed the lack of COVID-19 testing kits on the closed economy and what the future might look like.
Krewson discussed the economic impact, the lack of COVID-19 testing and the effect it’s having on St. Louis during a Facebook Live Monday afternoon.
“...We want to reopen our economy. As soon as it's safe to do so. And one of the things that you have to have to reopen your economy is more testing and you know we would be doing a lot more testing now if we had either the testing kits, or the swabs, and, but we don't have at this point in time we have many thousands of test kits ordered,” Krewson said.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois by jurisdiction]
The mayor said that the St. Louis region is expected to peak later this week.
As of Monday afternoon, St. Louis City has 859 reported cases and 30 deaths. St. Louis County has 2,289 cases and 82 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.