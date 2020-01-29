ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Days after officials rejected a plan for the currently-defunct Loop Trolley to be folded into the Metro system and operated by Bi-State, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is urging regional leaders to come up with a plan.
The Bi-State takeover plan was voted down on January 25.
[READ: Loop Trolley appears to be dead after Bi-State takeover plan voted down]
Under the proposal, Bi-State would have used $1.9 million in federal funding to operate the trolley and no new taxes would have been levied. The proposed funding was reportedly unspent money from previous federal grants.
That unspent money totals $25 million dollars, and the decision of local lawmakers to not deploy the funds means the government could sue the municipalities and counties who received them.
Krewson said walking away from the project brings the risk of defaulting on the grants, and could harm the region's ability to secure federal funding in the future.
“The region has come too far and invested too much in the Trolley to turn our backs on it now. What critics of the project may fail to realize is that walking away would put us all at risk of defaulting on federal grants totaling more than $20 million, which the Federal Transit Administration has already cautioned could result in a lawsuit," she said in a statement. "Defaulting would also send a negative message to the federal government that our region can't be trusted with future federal investments, which we'll undoubtedly need for other projects. It's important for the region's transportation partners to continue to discuss the Trolley's future as a regional transit asset."
The Loop Trolley shut down in December after ridership numbers were drastically less than projected.
The St. Louis County Transit Fund said they would not release funds to help operate the trolley into 2020, calling it a waste of money.
"I think it is a boondoggle. This has been a boondoggle from day one," St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said at the time. "This is money that we keep throwing, good money after bad money."
The Loop Trolley board requested $200,000 for 2019 and an additional $500,000 to keep the cars going into 2020.
According to City Hall, the trolley's total cost, including improvements, rolls in around $51.5 million.
More than $30 million came from federal grants and another $4 million from the City in the form of tax credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.