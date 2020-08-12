ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- City officials announced new restrictions on businesses as the spread of COVID-19 in the community continues.
Bars, restaurants and nightclubs are ordered to limit their permitted occupancy to 50 percent from 75 percent and to close at 11 p.m.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and Dr. Echols announced the new orders Wednesday that will go in effect Thursday, August 13 through Sept. 7.
Large venues are also ordered to reduce their capacity to 50 percent, according to the new restrictions.
"All businesses shall encourage employees and volunteers who have been tested for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until they receive their test results," the order says.
The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions in the region have increased from less than 20 to over 40. Over the last month, individuals in their 20’s and 30’s represent over 50 percent of the new positive cases in the city, officials say.
“We continue to see an increase in positive cases in the City of St. Louis, particularly among young people who often times show no symptoms. And while they might not always have the underlying health conditions that can land them in the hospital for an extended period of time, they still present a significant risk of infecting others,” said Mayor Krewson.
Anyone with any questions about the restrictions is asked to email RestartStLouis@stlouis-mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.