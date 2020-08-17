ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the coronavirus are rising in the southern parts of St. Louis City.
The virus spread at a disproportionate rate in the northern parts of the city at the beginning of the outbreak but there has since been a shift.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said a handful of zip codes in South City have seen the most increase in the last two weeks. These zip codes are 63116, 63109, 63111 and 63139. Zip code 63116 has the most cases out of all zip codes in the city at 754, according to the city's health department.
"Fortunately we've seen a bit of a drop in some of the north St. Louis zip codes," Krewson said. "I encourage everyone to continue to wear a mask, socially distance, it's so important."
