ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson signed an executive order on Friday raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all St. Louis City Civil Service employees.
The order comes as part of the mayor's plan to address the city's understaffing and as a way to attract potential employees and keep current ones. The new order affects 700 current employees.
“From tree trimmers, to grass cutters, to accountants, to police officers, to dispatchers … you name it, we need more of them," Krewson said in a press release. "Constantly having positions go unfilled is hurting our ability to provide good services to our residents. More competitive pay is the right thing to do and will boost morale, reduce turnover, and help fill these open positions.”
The new minimum wage goes into effect in mid-February.
