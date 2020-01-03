ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson called the violent start to 2020 ''troubling'' and ''discouraging'' during a Friday press conference.
This comes after seven people were shot and killed in the first two days of the new year.
[READ: 15 shot - 7 fatally - as St. Louis violence continues into second day of 2020]
While acknowledging a single solution isn't simple, she did give some concrete examples of what she is hoping to change in 2020 to curb that violence. One of them, is declaring gun violence a public health crisis. She said it would make a difference as resources will be re-allocated.
"Unfortunately we had a particularly violent start to 2020 and of course it's very troubling and it's discouraging," Krewson said. "I send my condolences to all the family members and friends."
The mayor said she is working with the state legislature to lift the residency requirement for city police officers. She said the city continues to be short at least 130 officers. She also said she wants to increase their pay.
"We have to be competitive in an environment where we are trying to hire and retain top level talent in our police department and in all of our departments," Krewson said.
Krewson also suggested lifting residency requirements for other city positions, saying there are 700 more city jobs unfilled right now.
