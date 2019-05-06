ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson called the more than dozen people shot over the weekend in the city "frustrating."
St. Louis police responded to twelve different crime scenes between Saturday and Sunday where a total of 19 people were shot. Two people were killed.
"That means 19 families, plus the families of the shooters, that, it's probably hundreds of people whose lives have been disrupted by these shootings," said Krewson.
Krewson stressed that police don't believe these shootings were random and the city is working on some long-term solutions to gun violence.
Some of those programs include education, recreational programs and summer jobs for area youth. They hope to hire close to 1,000 young people through the STL Youth Jobs this summer.
"Violence doesn’t just occur all of the sudden on a weekend. It’s a long history of problems with education, problems with substance abuse, problems with mental health treatment and so we really have to look at the whole spectrum," Krewson said.
Krewson said the fear now is retaliation after these crimes, and added the city is working to help provide resources for interventions.
"Frankly, that’s one of the most worrisome things is that some of these folks who were shot over the weekend, and very tragically two of those people died, but that might produce more violence in retaliation," said Krewson.
Better Family Life (BFL) is one organization in the city helping to de-escalate tense issues across the city.
"19 shootings, is 19 too many," said James Clark with BFL.
He said currently, BFL has 12 outreach workers and they are hoping to add more. Workers help to meet with people in troubled neighborhoods and de-escalate situations.
"If we get 50 outreach workers, we can zero in on the neighborhoods and we can begin to change culture and climate in our more challenged neighborhoods," said Clark.
When Clark met with News 4 Monday, he was accompanied by a young man whose brother was recently murdered, stressing the importance of one-on-one communication to work through tense times.
On Saturday, BFL along with local churches, held the first 'Grill to Glory' event in crime-ridden areas with the goal of curbing the city's violence and connecting local neighborhood residents with area churches.
Alderman Brandon Bosley has been vocal about addressing gun violence in the city. He believes the community needs to change its attitude towards police and help with investigations.
"We’ve got to start telling police the information they need to make the arrest so we can make an example out of these people that are running through here shooting our city up," Bosley said.
Police said Monday that after their preliminary investigations over the weekend, that two incidents were possibly drug-related and five are possibly related to an argument or personal vendetta. Police added the others are uncertain due to the lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses.
Police said in part, "There were multiple victims who were uncooperative and refused to provide truthful information to officers. As you can imagine, this creates great difficulty during the investigation."
You can always make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477), or you can submit an anonymous tip through the SLMPD Mobile app.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, 46 people have been killed so far in 2019. At this time last year, police had recorded 58 homicides.
An earlier count came to 17 total people shot. A recount found there were at least 18 between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
