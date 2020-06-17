ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson proposed a 2021 budget amendment that would divert money allocated for the Workhouse to the Department of Health for a community policing program known as “Cops and Clinicians.”
The mayor’s proposal would redirect $860,000 of the $8 million from the Medium Security Institution in the Department of Corrections to the Health Department to fund the program.
The city has already tested out the Cops and Clinicians program. Krewson’s office said the program has been successful and that they have received positive feedback from the public.
In the program, highly trained community support workers and mental health providers work alongside St. Louis Metropolitan police officers in Districts 1 and 6.
According to Krewson’s office, “the general idea is to have these workers address the root causes of crime and violence by having them focus on the socioeconomic and behavioral health issues that often result in a 911 call.”
One of the aspects of the ‘defund the police’ includes moving funding from police and investing it in the community.
