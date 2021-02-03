ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "I'm going to give it to you straight. There's not enough. There just simply is not enough," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday during her regular Facebook briefing. "I'm trying to tell you we don't have the vaccine to give you."

Krewson laid out what has been a frustrating process for leaders at every level of government across the state, as the available supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains woefully inadequate. The mayor said Missouri is getting 75,000 doses per week, staggeringly low given how much is needed.

"There are six million people in the whole state and they each need two shots," she said. The St. Louis region, which is categorized as all of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C's jurisdiction, is allotted 38% of those doses, or roughly 28,000 doses. "The region has 2.4 million people in it, and we are getting 28,000, so you see the problem there," Krewson said.

Of those 28,000 doses, 53% go to major hospital systems. How many doses the City of St. Louis gets of the remaining doses is unknown from week to week. Last week, St. Louis got 3,900 doses, and by making sure they got the extra quantities of the vaccine out of the vials, were able to stretch that supply to 4,500 doses.

They vaccinated first responders and roughly 1,000 people from the registry who were over 65 or had underlying health conditions. But that progress was slowed this week when the city received just 975 doses. The city had to hold roughly 450 vaccines to make sure firefighters and police officers who received the shots 10-12 days ago can get their second dose within the window to make sure the vaccine is effective. Now officials have been told they will receive another 3,900 doses from the state in time to make sure everyone who got a shot from the first shipment will get their second dose in time. However uncertainty still dominates the process. .

Krewson's frustration was apparent, even following the positive news that St. Louis City continues to see progress in curbing the virus, and the region has seen hospitalizations decrease.

The average number of new cases in the city over the last two weeks has been roughly 53 per day, which means there are 18 cases for every 100,000 people. That represents the best per-100K total in the region, and is markedly improved from last year.

Keep up the good work. All of you are doing a pretty darn good job. I know it's hard," Krewson said. "If we can keep these numbers going down, and the number of vaccines going up, we can really get a handle on this."

But even with that progress, the mayor was clearly weary of having to play from behind, so to speak, at each phase of the outbreak.

"Remember when we didn't have any masks, and we didn't have any gowns? Then remember we didn't have any tests? Now here we are, and there's not enough vaccine," she said. "I'm not going to tell you to be patient because you are out of patience. So am I."