ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson joined News 4 on Monday, the day the city reopened, to address how things were going.
The mayor said doctors and other experts will be monitoring COVID-19 trends in the weeks and months to come as restrictions are modified on businesses, social gatherings, restaurants, and attractions across the city.
"We're going to be looking at behavior in individual locations," Krewson said. "The physicians are watching very closely, the number of new hospitalizations, number of cases, because we really have to continue to practice a social distancing and wear masks to avoid a second spike or a second increase big increase in the number of cases. So we're watching all of that. It's our behavior, each and every one of us that can really affect that. So if you will keep your distance physically distant, and if you will wear your mask and wash your hands. Then, in all likelihood, we won't see a huge spike, again, but it really just depends on the common sense being exercised by individuals, and of course the businesses following the guidelines."
