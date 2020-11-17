ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com ) -- Restaurants in St. Louis City are still making money on indoor seating, while their St. Louis County counterparts are feeling the pinch of relying solely on carry-out orders for the next month. That line is perhaps starkest in the Delmar Loop.
"It's killing them. The small American businessman, this is not good for them," said Jeff Littrell, who came with his wife to the Delmar Loop so they could have lunch indoors and found themselves frustrated by the restrictions.
Most of the restaurants on the Lopp are on the University City side of the border with St. Louis, making them subject to stricter regulations than their counterparts just blocks away.
TNT Wieners is one of them. Owner Tina Baecht said she understands what the indoor dining ban is trying to accomplish, but it's hard for her business to withstand.
"I mean it's been very difficult. We're all struggling. We don't feel, our team doesn't feel it's worth a human life,” she said. “We're going to follow all regulations and do the best that we can."
An example of the divide can be found just a few hundred feet to the east. Mission Taco Joint, which is across the line in St. Louis City, remains open and customers can head down there for indoor dining. A quick walk, and hungry customers can find indoor dining.
"I mean everyone's struggling in a sense,” said Crispin Tarango with Mission. “I can't say we feel guilty, but we're the ones able to stay open and they're not, so we do feel for everybody."
Mayor Lyda Krewson defended the fact the the city doesn't have an indoor dining ban by saying they have looked at where cases are coming from.
“Our data does not show that restaurants are a big risk and we're desperately trying to balance the impact of closing restaurants and laying people off with trying to keep people safe," she said.
The latest positivity rates paint a different picture of what's going on in the county versus the city. Over the last seven days the positivity rate in St. Louis County is 20.9 percent, but St. Louis City’s seven-day average is 10.6 percent.
St. Louis restaurants are restricted to just 25 percent of their dining capacity, whereas county restaurants cannot have any indoor dining for at least the next month.
