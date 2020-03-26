ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson spoke live with News 4 on Thursday afternoon, amid a stay-at-home order she signed for the city this week to fight the spread of coronavirus; an order she said she’s confident St. Louisans will respect.
“Our numbers are going up every single day,” Krewson said, adding that there is a case reported in every zip code in St. Louis. The city has seen 69 cases of COVID-19 so far.
Krewson had been on a call earlier in the day with leaders BJC, Mercy and SSM medical groups and said while they are not in a crisis yet, they’re planning for it; working together to acquire personal protective gear and hospital beds.
The city’s employees, she said, have enough PPE for right now, but they’ll actively looking to buy more.
The mayor projected the St. Louis area will see a doubling of cases every couple of days going forward due in part to spreading and additional testing being made available.
Testing, though, is not as available as she would like it to be.
“We absolutely need more tests. We do not have enough tests to test everyone,” she said.
As for the timeline of when normal life will return for St. Louisans who have been asked to stay home from work, away from their favorite restaurants and entertainment, Krewson said it’s going to be a while.
“I share his hopes,” Krewson said, referring to President Trump’s desire to “reopen” the country by Easter, an estimate most medical professional remain wary about. “But I don’t see that with the information that’s coming to me. I think we’re going to have a new normal here.”
Still, the mayor believes the people of St. Louis will hang in – and do the right thing.
“We know the people of St. Louis always pull together," she said. "I know St. Louisans. They’re good people. They’ll help us out here.”
