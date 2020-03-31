ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday on News 4, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city and county are likely to extend their stay-at-home orders through the previous expiration date of April 22, but said that determination has not yet been finalized.
She also said the city will begin to release positive cases of COVID by zip code, so residents know how many active cases are in their area.
The mayor said the area's hospital systems are currently not at capacity, but leaders are planning "long-term," which she said is only 2-4 weeks out. The Army Corps of Engineers was in town recently surveying the Dome at America's Center as a potential pop-up hospital if demand warrants. Similar hospitals are being set-up in New York and Seattle.
News 4 also asked Krewson about a lack of airport screenings, her message to those who aren't obeying orders and much more. Watch the full interview above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.