St. Louis City Mayor Krewson said she's out of patience as the state's supply of COVID-19 vaccine is lacking during her Facebook live briefing Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking state officials to allow COVID-19 vaccinations at Walgreens or CVS.

The letter comes after the state announced it is partnering with Walmart and Healthmart Pharmacies to administer the vaccine, which is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. However, there are no Walmart stores in St. Louis City. Krewson says both CVS and Walgreens have told city officials they can administer more than 5,000 doses per week at their St. Louis City locations. Vaccinations are taking place at Walgreens locations in Illinois.

Krewson has previously expressed frustration with the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rollout. Statistics show that other areas of Missouri have a higher percentage of their population vaccinated than the St. Louis area.

