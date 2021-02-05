ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking state officials to allow COVID-19 vaccinations at Walgreens or CVS.

Walmart, Sam's Club to begin vaccinations in Missouri Walmart and Sam's Club stores are ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, along with 21 other states.

The letter comes after the state announced it is partnering with Walmart and Healthmart Pharmacies to administer the vaccine, which is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. However, there are no Walmart stores in St. Louis City. Krewson says both CVS and Walgreens have told city officials they can administer more than 5,000 doses per week at their St. Louis City locations. Vaccinations are taking place at Walgreens locations in Illinois.

Today, I sent this letter to @GovParsonMO and @HealthyLivingMo Director Dr. Randall Williams.We cannot allow the City of St. Louis to become a #COVID19 vaccine desert. We must be able to build additional capacity through trusted partners like @cvspharmacy and @Walgreens. pic.twitter.com/m7WmjIaVxR — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) February 5, 2021

Krewson has previously expressed frustration with the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rollout. Statistics show that other areas of Missouri have a higher percentage of their population vaccinated than the St. Louis area.