ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)— St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann will ask the County Council to consider banning Kratom and related substances.
During an evening meeting on Monday, May 13, Ehlmann will ask the council to consider passing an ordinance that would ban the drug and related substances in St. Charles County.
“In St. Charles County, we don’t think a warning is enough,” Ehlmann says. “Dr. Mary Case, St. Charles County’s Chief Medical Examiner, told me Kratom has played a role in at least nine deaths since the end of 2017. While this is certainly a global issue that is being addressed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FDA and individual states, including Missouri, it’s hitting home. Local governmental bodies can speed up the process of making this drug illegal by taking a stand now. That is why I am urging the Council to move forward and ban this substance in St. Charles County.”
Several states have already banned Kratom. It is currently legal in both Missouri and Illinois.
“Banning the sale, possession and use of Kratom is necessary to protect the citizens of St. Charles County,” Ehlmann says.
Ehlmann’s call to ban the substance comes after a News 4 Investigates report of a man who said he wanted to ban the substance following his wife’s death.
