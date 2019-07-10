ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Billy Busch's brewery Kraftig will cease operations starting Wednesday, according to the company.
In a statement by the company, they announced they are shutting down due to "market demand."
"After careful consideration, the William K. Busch Brewing Company has decided to shut down," said Founder and CEO Billy Busch. "I want to thank all of our customers, retailers, suppliers, and vendors who have supported us over the last eight years. I've always been passionate about brewing, because it's in my blood. I hope to one day return to this great American-led industry."
Kraftig will continue to be available at retailers and other outlets while supplies last. Inventory is predicted to last through September of 2019.
