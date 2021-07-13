You have permission to edit this article.
Kraft creates mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft mac and cheese ice cream
CNN, vanleeuwenicecream.com

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last. It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

