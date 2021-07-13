Kraft creates mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.
The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.
Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.
