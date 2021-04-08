(KMOV.com) — It’s a reality of the times that this year’s Cardinals home opener at Busch Stadium will feature a mixture of the familiar and the not-quite-like-it-used-to-be. From the specifics of the pre-game ceremonies to the reduced capacity in the ballpark, some elements of the festivities will require some adjustments.
Kolten Wong has spent the better part of his adult life wearing the birds on the bat, embracing the sea of red at Busch Stadium as the second baseman for the Cardinals. Speaking of familiar, Wong will be stationed once again on the right side of the infield dirt on Thursday afternoon, fielding grounders as he has there for nearly a decade.
But here’s something new: he’ll be wearing Brewer blue.
After the Cardinals declined his contract option for the 2021 season last fall, Wong became a free agent, eventually signing with the division rival in Milwaukee to set the stage for an added layer of intrigue to what is already a highly-anticipated event in St. Louis.
For Wong, the simple action of entering the ballpark Thursday morning highlighted how different this particular opening day at Busch will be for the 30-year-old infielder.
“It was kind of crazy walking over from the hotel, experiencing just being an away guy,” Wong said. “I’m so used to driving in through Paddy O’s, coming into the stadium, and getting ready for Opening Day. It’s definitely a different feel, but I’m excited. Once I get out there and experience all the fans and see my old teammates, everything will start to hit me a little more.”
Shortly after the Cardinals made it official they were declining his option in October, Wong was announced as the recipient of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at second base for the second year in a row. He signed on with the Brewers on a two-year deal at the beginning of February, ensuring he would see plenty of his former teammates throughout the next couple seasons.
The reunion begins in earnest Thursday, with Wong scheduled to bat lead-off for the Brewers against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.
As you might expect, the mind-games are already well underway between the pair of long-time friends and teammates.
“Waino sent me a text, he’s like, 'Be looking for that first pitch curveball.’ It’s funny, because knowing Waino, it’s probably not going to be a first-pitch curveball,” Wong said with a laugh Thursday. “I'm excited to really see how these at-bats are going to go down. We had a little talk a couple nights ago, just kinda talking a little smack back and forth, fun and games.”
Both intense competitors, the battles between Wong and Wainwright will be a storyline to watch in Thursday’s game. Still, there’s no questioning the foundation of mutual respect and admiration the players have for one another, with Wong articulating his appreciation for the mentorship Wainwright provided him over the years in St. Louis.
“Waino’s a good guy, man,” Wong said. “He’s been somebody who took me under his wing when I was a young kid and really showed me what it was like to be a pro. So I’m excited to compete against him, for sure.”
As for the emotions of Cardinals manager, he’s looking forward to seeing Wong again, but recognizes that—like so many other elements of this year’s opener—the context of the meeting will certainly be a little different from the norm.
“It’ll be bittersweet,” Mike Shildt said. “Looking at him, it’s going to be unusual to see him in that uniform. Unusual, clearly, to see him on the other side of the field when you’re used to being with him for as long as we’ve been together. So there will be some adjustment to it.”
