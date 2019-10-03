Kolten Wong

Kolten Wong has been nursing a hamstring strain, but hopes to be healthy enough to contribute when the Cardinals take on the Braves in the NLDS this week.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals on Thursday announced their 25-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Kolten Wong, who has been out for a couple of weeks for a bad hamstring, made the roster.

The following is the Cardinals 25-man active roster:

PITCHERS (12): 60 – John Brebbia-RHP, 61 – Genésis Cabrera-LHP, 22 – Jack Flaherty-RHP, 66 – Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, 43 – Dakota Hudson- RHP, 56 – Ryan Helsley-RHP, 18 – Carlos Martínez- RHP, 39 – Miles Mikolas-RHP , 21 – Andrew Miller-LHP, 62 – Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP, 50 – Adam Wainwright- RHP; 30 – Tyler Webb- LHP

CATCHERS (2): 4 -Yadier Molina, 32 – Matt Wieters;

INFIELDERS (6): 13 - Matt Carpenter, 12 – Paul DeJong, 19 – Tommy Edman, 46 – Paul Goldschmidt, 34 – Yario Muñoz, 16 – Kolten Wong;

OUTFIELDERS (5): 66 – Randy Arozarena, 46 – Harrison Bader, 25 - Dexter Fowler, 38 – José Martínez, 23 – Marcell Ozuna.

