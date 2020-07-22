ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As Summer Camp has progressed for the Cardinals, we've gotten clarity on some of the camp battles that have ensued for certain roles.
Carlos Martinez earned a spot in the starting rotation. Kwang Hyun Kim has been named the team's primary closer. Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber will land in the club's bullpen. The other players on the roster bubble will learn their Opening Day fate in a matter of hours, if they haven't already been told.
One spot that had seemingly been decided all the way back in Jupiter during spring training was the identity of the Cardinals leadoff hitter entering 2020. It seemed a near certainty that second baseman Kolten Wong, coming off a season where he led the team with a .361 on-base percentage, would be entrenched atop the Redbirds lineup for Opening Day and beyond.
Except, in the lineup posted for team's lone exhibition game of Summer Camp Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, Wong was nowhere to be found, sparking some concern over his status.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters in a Zoom interview session before Wednesday's game that Wong has been experiencing some neck stiffness following a slide into second on a stolen base Tuesday. While the team is giving him the day off Wednesday, Shildt said the team doesn't believe it's anything that will keep Wong out of the lineup for the first regular season game of 2020 on Friday.
That should certainly be the hope for the Cardinals, as the club ranked 19th in MLB in runs scored a year ago. Losing a quality table-setter for the offense before the season even begins would make it difficult to improve on their production for 2020.
For now, Tommy Edman has slid into Wong's customary place at second base and atop the Cardinals lineup.
Cardinals lineup for Wed. vs. RoyalsEdman 4Carpenter 5Goldy 3DeJong 6Yadi 2Fowler 9O'Neill 7Wieters DHBader 8Mikolas 1No Wong in today's lineup, it appears. We expect to talk with Mike Shildt this afternoon before the game.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 22, 2020
Though the clamoring for Dylan Carlson's MLB debut has been strong from fans throughout this spring and summer, it's likely the wait will continue beyond Friday. Carlson will not start Wednesday, though he could see some playing time later in the exhibition, as Shildt said he anticipates substituting various position players into the action as the game goes. Still, it's probable that the starting lineup fielded by the Cardinals Wednesday will closely resemble the one they use when the season begins Friday against Pittsburgh.
Hopefully, though, it's not the exact same, as the Cardinals would like to see Wong back healthy and penciled into the top of the order on Opening Day.
