ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The chance of contracting COVID-19 is now something risks every time when you leave your home. So how do we know what daily activities are more risky?
Getting a haircut, eating inside a restaurant, traveling by plane or shaking someone's hand are all equally risky to our health. According to a new risk-assessment chart produced by the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases, we can see what activities are the most risky. The chart ranks activities by risk level, from opening the mail (low) to going to the beach (moderate) to attending a large music concert (high).
The first four activities mentioned above are each rated moderate-high risk, a 7 on a scale of 10. Physician members of the task force and committee established the levels, with the assumption that people are taking as many necessary safety precautions as possible, no matter the activity.
Be informed. Know your risk. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/t6G71wAHU6— Texas Medical Association (@texmed) July 3, 2020
