ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in north St. Louis in which a victim reportedly shot a man armed with a knife.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Enright around 8:45 a.m. in the West End neighborhood. Police found a man dead after he was shot in his torso. One person was taken into custody at the scene. 

The man who was shot, police said, had threatened the victim with a knife. That man pulled a gun and shot the knife-wielding man. The triggerman was taken into custody and released, pending further investigation. No additional information has been released. 

