ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A knife-wielding man was arrested after a pair of crimes in South City.
The first crime he is accused of committing happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Osceola Street. Police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the back and arm during a fight with a 57-year-old man.
According to police, the stabbing victim walked to a hospital for treatment and was later listed in stable condition.
Under four hours later, the same 57-year-old man allegedly demanded to enter a home in the same block where the earlier stabbing occurred, police said. When a 39-year-old woman opened her door, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded her property. Police said the woman gave the suspect her jewelry and cell phone.
After taking the items from the woman, the suspect ran from the area. Officers later found the man and took him into custody. Police said a knife was recovered.
Both investigations are ongoing.
