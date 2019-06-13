SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man was robbed and beaten by a robber at a South City bus stop overnight.
Just past 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a 47-year-old man was walking to a bus stop in the 1400 block of Chouteau when a man wearing a white surgical mask asked him for a cigarette. When the victim attempted to pull one out, the masked man began punching him several times.
During the scuffle, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the victim's wallet.
Police said the men struggled over the knife which the victim was able to wrestle away from him. Before running away, the suspect reached into the man's pockets and stole his belongings.
The 47-year-old was sent to an area hospital for his injuries.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
