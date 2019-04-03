UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Union R-XI School District was on lockout Tuesday after a “potentially dangerous situation” in downtown Union.
All students and staff were held inside the districts buildings and all doors were locked from the outside while police investigated. In a statement Tuesday, the school district said they planned to have a normal dismissal with additional police presence at each building.
Wednesday morning, News 4 learned the lockout was prompted when two cousins started arguing in the area. One of the cousins, a 36-year-old man, reportedly threw a pocket knife at his 39-year-old cousin and ran away. Police said the woman was hit in the calf with the knife.
According to police, schools were placed on lockout while a manhunt for the male was underway. The man was eventually arrested.
The woman was treated at a hospital for her injury.
