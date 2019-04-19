CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Longtime KMOX-AM radio personality Harry Hamm is facing child porn charges.
Hamm, 77, of Chesterfield, is charged with possession of child pornography, incest and second-degree statutory sodomy.
Court documents say Hamm had sexual intercourse with a relative younger than 17 and authorities say he had photos on his phone of children younger than 18 in "partially and completely nude in sexual positions displaying their genitals."
Charging documents do not say where the crime occurred.
Hamm is a long-time entertainment reporter and host on the AM radio station. His bio was removed from KMOX's website.
