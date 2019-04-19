CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Longtime KMOX-AM radio personality Harry Hamm admitted to sexually abusing an underage relative when questioned by officers, police say.
Hamm, 77, of Chesterfield, is charged with possession of child pornography, incest and second-degree statutory sodomy.
Court documents say Hamm had sexual intercourse with a relative younger than 17.
St. Ann police say the relative went to the police station on Thursday and alleged sexual abuse. St. Ann officers then picked up Hamm at his home and interviewed him. He confessed to the allegations, police say.
Authorities say Hamm let them search his phone where they say they found six pictures of girls younger than 8 who appear to be partially or entirely naked. Police said they then got a search warrant for Hamm's computer and his home and are currently executing it.
St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jiminez told News 4 he believes there may be other victims and is asking parents whose kids have been alone with him to come forward.
Hamm is a long-time entertainment reporter and host on the AM radio station. His bio was removed from KMOX's website.
KMOX released a statement on Hamm:
We have just learned of the troubling allegations against Harry Hamm. We take these matters very seriously and have placed him on immediate leave as we investigate. We do not have any further comment at this moment.
