ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local radio host is raising money for BackStoppers by running.
Amy Marxkors, co-host of the Charlie Brennan Show with Amy Marxkors, ran on Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon to raise money for the organization. Over the six-hour run, she covered 45.41 miles.
"When we reported on the loss of officer Tamarris Bohannon, I just could not stop thinking about it. I couldn't stop thinking about his sacrifice, the sacrifice his wife made, and you know I never want to take for granted the risks that our first responders take every day," Marxkors said. "So I knew wanted to do something, and I guess you've got to work with what you've got, and I know how to run."
She's run 18 marathons, but Thursday's effort was the the most she's ever run in one day.
He original goal was to raise $10,000 for BackStoppers, which helps the families of fallen first responders. As of Thursday she had raised more than $54,000.
"It's a big deal to us, you know $50,000 plus," said retired police chief Ron Battelle. "I mean that makes an impact for us and what we provide. It's gonna help send kids to school, pay their health insurance."
People can still donate to Marxkors' run by clicking here.
