ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local radio host is raising money for BackStoppers by running.
Amy Marxkors, co-host of the Charlie Brennan Show with Amy Marxkors, will run on Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon to raise money for the organization. Marxhors said she expects the 6-hour run to take her around 40 miles.
Around 5 a.m. Thursday, BackStoppers reported that Marxhors had raised over $25,000!
BackStoppers is an organization that helps the families of fallen first responders.
Click here to donate in support of the run.
