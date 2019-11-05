NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- Remember a young boy named Brayden who was part of our Surprise Squad last month? Brayden loves KMOV and we sent him to New York to visit CBS headquarters.
Brayden and his family were greeted by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell.
Our friend at CBS couldn’t have been nicer.
Brayden toured the entire broadcast center and even took a seat behind the control center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.