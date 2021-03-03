JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Have you ever seen a pitcher get taken out of a Major League game, only to come back in and start the subsequent inning? It turns out, just about anything is possible at spring training in 2021.
Though Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim would have preferred a more efficient trajectory to his first Grapefruit League outing of the spring, that split appearance is exactly what happened for him Wednesday. Kim got into a jam in his first inning of work, recording just one out across six hitters before Angel Rondon replaced him on the mound.
Due to the relaxed rules in spring training, Kim returned to the game in the second inning to complete the rest of his scheduled work. He recorded a strikeout before issuing his second walk of the afternoon and exiting the contest for good after 39 pitches.
His final line showed two-thirds of an inning pitched, with four runs—three earned—on two walks and four hits, a disappointing outing for a pitcher who dominated the spring slate as a rookie last year.
“I wasn’t locating where I wanted to be,” Kim said, speaking via his interpreter. “So that ended in a bad result.”
Another main thread from Kim’s unfortunate outing—besides the location issues—was a decline from the standard velocity on his pitches. Adam Wainwright discussed Tuesday that he and Kim have a friendly competition in camp to establish who can throw a slower slow-curveball—upon hearing that Wainwright looped one in at 68 mph Tuesday, Kim joked he would try to ‘beat’ it Wednesday with a slower curve in his outing. But that’s not the kind of intentional velocity tinkering that Kim described following the conclusion of his start.
“To be honest, right now I just don’t know why that is happening,” Kim said via interpreter of the velocity decline he experienced Wednesday. “So I just have to go back and look at the videos.”
The Cardinals have brought Kim along more slowly this spring than some of his fellow starters, but KK said Wednesday that his schedule to date has not been related to these velocity issues or any other physical ailments for the 32-year-old lefty. As a result, he's not particularly concerned about the problems he endured against the Mets at Roger Dean Stadium.
”I think the velo will come as I play more games,” Kim said. “The good thing is right now I don’t feel sick or anything. I’m in good condition. So I’m not stressed about that at all.”
Nogo goes gone
John Nogowski hit St. Louis’ first home run of the spring Wednesday, unloading on a Jared Eickhoff fastball for a three-run shot to left-center field. The blast cut the Mets’ lead to just one run at 5-4 in the second inning. The Cardinals offense kept the pressure up all day, and defeated New York 14-9 in the game.
John Nogowski 3-run 💣💣💣#stlcards pic.twitter.com/1ZEhN9j5Un— cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) March 3, 2021
For a player looking to stake his claim to a spot on the Cardinals bench this season, Nogowski's big swing was an eye-opener—the kind of damage that catches the attention of the front office.
"To kind of stick to my approach there felt great," Nogowski said. "I was excited it went out. It's kinda tough to get some here at The Dean... Happy to put a good swing. Be on time, hit fastballs. That's kinda what you're shooting for this early."
Nogowski has produced in the minors, posting a .295/.413/.476 batting line at Memphis in 2019. The 28-year-old has played primarily first base, with the occasional action in the outfield, and has basically hit everywhere he’s been as a career minor-leaguer.
Nogowski had a cup of coffee with St. Louis last summer, where he went 1-for-4. He stated Wednesday that his goal throughout this spring is to prove to the team and the staff that he belongs here.
"At the end of the day, you have to prove yourself to the team, too," Nogowski said. "Some of these veteran guys, Yadi and Goldy and Carp and Nolan. These guys are who you're trying to convince like, 'Hey, I want this guy going to battle with me everyday.' So that's kinda my daily goal. Just show I belong. That's what I've been shooting for."
On paper, the ‘Jose Martinez’ role isn’t as crucial when you have Paul Goldschmidt locked in as an everyday starter at first base. Still, Nogowski could have the chops to settle into that Cafecito-like role off the Cardinals bench in 2021.
Martinez, by the way, is now with the Mets. He walked twice and scored a pair of runs against the Cardinals Wednesday.
Arenado drives in first run
New Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado knocked in his first run of the spring Wednesday on a well-struck single to the opposite field. He also drew a walk Wednesday, which gets him to 2-for-5 with a walk so far this spring.
