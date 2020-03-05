OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A popular Mexican restaurant suffered fire damage Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were at Taqueria Durango in Overland after a fire started in the kitchen area. Officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the restaurant recover from the damage.
