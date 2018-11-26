ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – KISS has announced their final tour ever will come to St. Louis next year!
Monday, the legendary band announced the second leg of their North American “End of the Road World Tour” would stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 1, 2019.
General public tickets will go on sale starting Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. The KISS Army fan club presale will begin Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.
Click here for more information.
