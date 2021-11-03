ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 81-year-old woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of identity theft for her participation as a "money mule" in various frauds.
The Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Glenda Seim deposited fraudulently obtained checks and illegally transferred funds to a man in Nigeria. The press release also said Seim received unemployment insurance benefit payments on behalf of people she did not know and received funds from various businesses through illegal methods.
Seim attempted to conduct fraudulent transactions between $550,000 and $1.5 million from June 2014 through February 2021, the press release stated.
Seim is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2022.
