KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The speed limit in downtown Kirkwood could soon go a little lower.
The Kirkwood City Council has given initial approval to a measure that would lower default speed limits to 20 miles per hour. The plan is to reduce the chance for crashes and make the streets more pedestrian friendly.
"we're a very walkable community, and we're going to increase that walkability throughout the city,” said City of Kirkwood Director of Public Services Bill Bensing.
The city council is expected to discuss the bill further next Thursday.
