KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Kirkwood School Board approved a plan Monday to bring middle school students back to the classroom in November.
Under the plan, all middle school students would return in early to mid-November but there will two “pause days” to allow staff to prepare for in-person learning.
Sixth grade students will return to the classroom on November 4 and 5 before all middle school students will be in school buildings on Monday, November 9.
The district says Fridays will be all-virtual for the rest of the semester to ensure that elementary students are prepared to pivot to virtual learning if needed.
