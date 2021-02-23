KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A major St. Louis area school district has approved a plan to return to in-person classes.
Monday night, the Kirkwood School Board announced a return to full-day in-person learning for middle and high school students. The plan calls for Monday through Thursday to be in-person starting March 15. Fridays will continue to be virtual learning.
According to the district, K-12 students will remain on the four-day in-person and one-day virtual schedule for the rest of the school year. An online option will still be available for all students.
Click here for more details from the Kirkwood School District.
