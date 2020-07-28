ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 cases spike in July, school districts continue to adjust the plans to return to the classroom this fall.
Kirkwood is the latest district to move to all virtual learning to begin the school year while Fort Zumwalt has decided they will offer in-person classes five days a week.
The St. Louis Public School Board wrapped their discussion on its reopening plan Tuesday night. They have chosen to continue offering students an in-person option after weighing concerns from the teachers union pushing to go all virtual.
In Kirkwood, the board voted unanimously to do all virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school.
Mimi and Doug Mihal have five kids, three of them go to Kirkwood schools.
“I trust the district so much. I think they’ll make the right choice. I think nine weeks is practical because then they can reevaluate,” Mimi Mihal said.
“I’d like the schools, if we have to be on lockdown, see them do something more small group oriented,” Doug Mihal said.
That is something the school board is looking into, a way for teachers to safely engage with a small group of students.
“We get it, that this is going to again our most vulnerable kids will be disproportionately affected by this and we need to be able to provide that support,” Dr. David Ulrich, with the Kirkwood district, said.
The board is still trying to decide whether teachers will be required to come into the classroom during the virtual schooling. There are also plans in the works to offer kids virtual tutoring after school hours for students who need it and support training for parents.
The school board said the newly announced restrictions announced by County Executive Sam Page played a part in their decision even though crowd limitations do not apply to schools or daycares.
“I think that right now unless people really buckle down this is going to keep happening and the schools have to look out for them,” Mimi Mihal said.
While announcing the new restrictions on Monday, Page said more districts could join Kirkwood, Hazelwood, and Ritenour in all virtual learning.
“If we don’t bend the curve I expect all schools will be implementing all virtual school in fall,” Page said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.