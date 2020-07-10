KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday, multiple former Kirkwood High School students accused numerous teachers of sexual abuse.
Some of the allegations go back decades, and the district is now investigating.
Two women say they were abused by the same teacher, who News 4 is not naming because they haven’t been charged criminally.
The students said the abuse occurred during the late 1990s.
“The grooming began right away,” said KHS graduate Jill Wilson. “He was my favorite teacher. I didn't know my dad growing up. He was the first adult male figure that seemed to believe in me.”
Wilson says the abuse with her teacher progressed over time, and some of it happened at school.
“He had music playing and took me in my arms and started dancing with me,” she said. “After a show we did, it was closing night of a play my senior year he came right up and kissed me right on the mouth.”
Wilson says things got more involved immediately after she graduated, and the relationship eventually became sexual.
Another student, Katie Pappageorge, told News 4 she was sexually involved with the same teacher as Wilson when she was 14 and 15 years old during the 1990s.
At one point,she feared she was pregnant so she said the teacher drove her to Planned Parenthood for a pregnancy test, which was negative.
Wilson said she reported her experiences with the teacher to the district in 1997.
“The biggest problem I have with how this was handled by the school district. No one ever apologized to me. Nobody called to say, ‘Do you need help? Are you ok?’”
She feels comfortable sharing her story now, hoping it will help others recognize the signs of grooming behavior; something she didn't recognize as a teenager.
Kirkwood district officials said they are taking these allegations very seriously, and are reviewing the matters.
