KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Kirkwood restaurant is undergoing a deep cleaning after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.
Kirkwood Ice & Fuel Company posted on Facebook that a customer who visited during the day Friday and Saturday night tested positive for the coronavirus. The customer was reportedly on the patio and was only near two employees.
After learning the customer tested positive, the restaurant said they immediately shut down and tested all employees. All of the tests came back negative and the restaurant underwent a deep cleaning.
The restaurant will reopen to customers at 11 a.m. Friday.
